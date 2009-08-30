Firefox port updated to release number eight

|
Firefox port updated to release number eightPublished: 30th Aug 2009, 18:30:36 | Permalink | Printable
A new version of the RISC OS port of open source web browser Firefox was published earlier this month, making it the eighth such release. This bug-fix update brings the software in line with Firefox 2.0.0.20 for other platforms.
With the site that crashes Firefox it may be easier for them to find the fault.
Revin Kevin on 2/9/09 4:05PM
