Firefox port updated to release number eight

Published: 30th Aug 2009, 18:30:36 | Permalink | Printable

A new version of the RISC OS port of open source web browser Firefox was published earlier this month, making it the eighth such release. This bug-fix update brings the software in line with Firefox 2.0.0.20 for other platforms.

Discussion

Viewing threaded comments | View comments unthreaded, listed by date | Skip to the end

I have been using this new version for several hours. It appears to be stable and faster than the version from January this year. Download and install was easy and without any problems. My thanks to Peter for his continuing support for this browser.

is a RISC OS UserJohnR on 30/8/09 9:05PM
Wonderful!

My thanks & appreciation for all the hard work.

is a RISC OS UserCharlie on 30/8/09 10:36PM
It seems a little faster, but still crashes as soon as I enter text on the facebook site or on flickr, the Firefox window just disappears.

is a RISC OS UserHairy on 30/8/09 11:03PM
Thanks to Peter Naulls for his continuing efforts, especially in light of the NetSurf RISC OS frontend issues. Although I'm a regular user of NetSurf test builds, Firefox's Javascript support makes it indispensible IME and with JS switched off there seems little to choose in rendering speed between this latest version and NetSurf.

is a RISC OS Userbucksboy on 31/8/09 12:05PM
Another couple of sites as soon as I enter text in a field box kills Firefox, dslruser.co.uk and [link] Be interesting to know if others get further with these sites. But thanks still for the continued work Peter.

is a RISC OS UserHairy on 1/9/09 11:26AM
Hairy have you contacted the developers of the RISC OS Firefox through the GCC mailing list with your results?

With the site that crashes Firefox it may be easier for them to find the fault.

is a RISC OS UserRevin Kevin on 2/9/09 4:05PM
Hairy: clicking on your link kills my copy of FF2.0.0.21 during page opening, whether or not javascript is enabled; I can't get as far as text entry. By contrast (and OT), NetSurf 3.0r9445 not only opens the link, but seems to allow text entry (at least I was able to start the sign-in process by entering my email address). Ho hum...

is a RISC OS Userbucksboy on 1/9/09 6:25PM
Netsurf does part of the stuff on all these sites,but it doesn't need JS. The point of Firefox was to do the bits in which I can't do with Netsurf. So with Flickr, Netsurf can view the images, upload them and basic viewing. However I can't do the more bigger stuff like organise the pictures, and all the other features. So I have to use a PC to do the majority of stuff with Flickr. My point is,Firefox has always crashed on those sites as soon as I try and use text entry.

is a RISC OS UserHairy on 1/9/09 10:28PM
and now the same at BT.com as soon as I try to enter my log in name the FFox window disappears :( Whats the point ?

is a RISC OS UserHairy on 2/9/09 6:28AM
In reply to Revin. I will thanks.

is a RISC OS UserHairy on 2/9/09 4:14PM
I tried meebo.com and it worked, but very slow to start and gave timeouts on scripts. I think the display was perfect, whereas in earlier versions of RO FF it wasn't.

The biggest problem isn't the speed, but the fact that it locks the entire machine when it's busy.

Were it a tad slower but left the rest of the machine usable, it would be far more useful. (ie let it get on with the sites netsurf can't do, in its own time, while I look at the rest with NS.)

is a RISC OS Userjess on 3/9/09 9:09AM
Jess: I'm trying out Firefox with javascript disabled and I find it much more responsive than before (not quite as nimble as NetSurf but a lot closer) on this Iyonix. When I need JS, MENU-Edit-Preferences-Content allows me to select it quickly (I have this window icon permanently minimised on screen to save time). Clicking on the 'Refresh' icon then reloads the page with JS operational. So you end up with a browser that is almost as convenient as NetSurf for general browsing with the option of javascript when required.

is a RISC OS Userbucksboy on 3/9/09 10:21AM
Of course it would be even nicer if add-ons worked, then noscripts would deal with that.

is a RISC OS Userjess on 3/9/09 3:43PM
Not worried about add ons... would like it to work with Flickr,DSLRuser, Facebook,BT and now Breadcard.com... As soon as I enter any text in a login field.Phppf !!!!!!! Firefox has gone :(

is a RISC OS UserHairy on 3/9/09 8:41PM
It sounds like you have a problem with your installation, it didn't do that to me, but I only tried one site (before I went away, not near RISC OS for a while).

([link] works fine with netsurf, and doesn't have all the garbage that the full site has.)

is a RISC OS Userjess on 4/9/09 7:56AM
Not all works fine, thats the mobile version which I use, but you still cant do most of the functions on Netsurf. Again using that site on FF crashes again as I log in.

is a RISC OS UserHairy on 4/9/09 8:14AM
Hairy: facebook works ok on FF here. Like jess I think your installation may be faulty. You could try renaming Boot.Choices.Mozilla to old-mozilla and restarting FF. You'll lose bookmarks, cookies etc but that may get rid of the problem.

is a RISC OS Userbucksboy on 4/9/09 9:16AM
I deleted Mozilla and re-installed FF. Then gone into preferences and kept the memory of sites visited down to 1 day, not kept passwords and private data, etc. Try to keep it lean. Remember I only FF when I have to do specific tasks at BT.com or Flickr etc. So far so good, it didn't crash when I logged into BT and Bread, so far :)

is a RISC OS UserHairy on 4/9/09 9:24AM
The option to switch off images is one thing I like about Firefox which I haven't been able to do since my Fresco days; as far as I am aware NetSurf doesn't have this option. As has already been said, with JS switched off, apart from start-up time, there isn't much speed difference between FF and NS. Incidentally, whatever platform I'm on I always limit the cache/history to its minimum. Well done and thanks to Peter for his hard work and commitment to RISC OS.

is a RISC OS UserDrWhich on 6/9/09 11:59AM
