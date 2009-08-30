Firefox port updated to release number eight

Published: 30th Aug 2009, 18:30:36 | Permalink | Printable

A new version of the RISC OS port of open source web browser Firefox was published earlier this month, making it the eighth such release. This bug-fix update brings the software in line with Firefox 2.0.0.20 for other platforms.

Click here to visit this news quickie

Previous: Watch the trailer of BBC's Acorn versus Sinclair history docu-drama

Next: RISC OS Open seeks rep for Acorn World event



Discussion

Please login before posting a comment. Use the form on the right to do so or create a free account.