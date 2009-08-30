RISC OS Open seeks rep for Acorn World event

|
RISC OS Open seeks rep for Acorn World eventPublished: 30th Aug 2009, 18:26:03 | Permalink | Printable
RISC OS Open has appealed for someone familiar with shared source RISC OS 5 to give a speech about the project at this year's Acorn World show. ROOL chief Steve Revill said: "This is an exciting opportunity for us to talk to people who may not be regulars on the RISC OS show scene about the shared source project and all of the interesting community developments that have come out of it. Unfortunately, for a number of reasons, we here at ROOL find ourselves unable to attend. We are frustrated by this development but rather than pull out completely, we would like to invite one or more enthusiastic members of the community to go along and represent us."
Maybe at the time they agreed, they could attend? And perhaps now something more important (this RISC OS thing being a spare-time, and hence by necessity low-priority, activity for many) has come up, meaning that they can't attend any more?
I'd imagine that it would be possible, in theory, for one of the developers working on RISC OS 5 to talk about the project. Whether anyone will want to is a matter for them.
And in the end, if you don't ask, you don't get...
stevef on 1/9/09 12:14AM
