RISC OS Open seeks rep for Acorn World event

Published: 30th Aug 2009, 18:26:03 | Permalink | Printable

RISC OS Open has appealed for someone familiar with shared source RISC OS 5 to give a speech about the project at this year's Acorn World show. ROOL chief Steve Revill said: "This is an exciting opportunity for us to talk to people who may not be regulars on the RISC OS show scene about the shared source project and all of the interesting community developments that have come out of it. Unfortunately, for a number of reasons, we here at ROOL find ourselves unable to attend. We are frustrated by this development but rather than pull out completely, we would like to invite one or more enthusiastic members of the community to go along and represent us."

Discussion

How likely is it that anybody is going to be able to volunteer to represent an organisation they're not part of? Why did ROOL agree to go in the first place?

is a RISC OS UserAW on 31/8/09 8:17PM
"How likely is it that anybody is going to be able to volunteer to represent an organisation they're not part of? Why did ROOL agree to go in the first place?"

Maybe at the time they agreed, they could attend? And perhaps now something more important (this RISC OS thing being a spare-time, and hence by necessity low-priority, activity for many) has come up, meaning that they can't attend any more?

I'd imagine that it would be possible, in theory, for one of the developers working on RISC OS 5 to talk about the project. Whether anyone will want to is a matter for them.

And in the end, if you don't ask, you don't get...

is a RISC OS Userstevef on 1/9/09 12:14AM
Its odd, but were they not due to do a talk ,presentation ? But they say that for a number of reasons they cannot attend. Its a shame.

is a RISC OS UserHairy on 31/8/09 9:46PM
Just guesswork here - I doubt there are any 'real' buisinesses in the RiscOS market anymore...

...'just' talented entusiasts. That being the case anyone can make arrangements with the best of intentions, but if LIFE(tm) gets in the way there won't necessarily be anyone to step in.

is a RISC OS UserCharlie on 1/9/09 10:44AM
Hi. Here's where we at ROOL are: we fully intended to attend and do an informal talk/presentation plus some Q&A about the shared source project.

Since that time, one of our guys is in the process of moving to New Zealand and has to go over there for a month as part of that process - which we didn't have a date for when we booked the talk.

I'm having to attend something for my day job in Holland, so I've had to pull out.

Leaving our one remaining guy to do the talk. Except he has a close family member who has become seriously ill so he can't go either.

So it's not because we don't want to go, or because we don't think there's enough market or because we're so dumb we booked something we couldn't attend!

We really want to have some contemporary RISC OS presence at this show to illustrate that the sum total of Acorn-related contributions to the world of home computing doesn't start and end in the BBC era.

is a RISC OS Userriscosopen on 1/9/09 1:07PM
What's the day job? Sounds like you are off to IBC

is a RISC OS Userdjames on 1/9/09 1:26PM
Im glad you have explained. Its easy for people to think fully negative responses and forget all the effort is organised by very small teams or individuals and don't have big resources to fall back on.

is a RISC OS UserHairy on 1/9/09 11:07PM
