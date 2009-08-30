ARM-powered computer firm in RISC OS port talks

Published: 30th Aug 2009, 18:37:08 | Permalink | Printable

US-based company Genesi, which builds ARM Cortex-powered appliances that could be compatible with the RISC OS Open Beagleboard work, is said to be in talks with RISC OS companies over a possible port of the OS to its products. It's hoped ROS 5 could be made to run on the lightweight EFIKA MX Open Client, which sports a 800MHz Cortex-A8 processor, 3D graphics hardware, 512M RAM, wifi networking and more. Genesi analyst Matt Sealey said: "RISC OS is really popular in the UK and the last dedicated RISC OS box - the Iyonix - has been discontinued for six months. We are currently questioning the relevant companies in the UK, including [ROS 5 owners] Castle, about collaboration and marketing efforts, and the support they'd need to make it a reality." The EFIKA MX Open Client costs about 160 quid in real money.

Click here to visit this news quickie

Previous: RISC OS Open seeks rep for Acorn World event

Next: Beside Drobe, where else do you get your RISC OS news?



Discussion

Please login before posting a comment. Use the form on the right to do so or create a free account.