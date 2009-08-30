|
ARM-powered computer firm in RISC OS port talks Published: 30th Aug 2009, 18:37:08 | Permalink | Printable
US-based company Genesi, which builds ARM Cortex-powered appliances that could be compatible with the RISC OS Open Beagleboard work, is said to be in talks with RISC OS companies over a possible port of the OS to its products. It's hoped ROS 5 could be made to run on the lightweight EFIKA MX Open Client, which sports a 800MHz Cortex-A8 processor, 3D graphics hardware, 512M RAM, wifi networking and more. Genesi analyst Matt Sealey said: "RISC OS is really popular in the UK and the last dedicated RISC OS box - the Iyonix - has been discontinued for six months. We are currently questioning the relevant companies in the UK, including [ROS 5 owners] Castle, about collaboration and marketing efforts, and the support they'd need to make it a reality." The EFIKA MX Open Client costs about 160 quid in real money.
Sorry to hear that the A9's still got issues. It was of no appeal to me as it wasn't a step on from what I already had. I know you're very interested in USB so I can see that problems with the stack would irritate and frustrate.
I guess the problem is that the pace of development in the rest of the computing market is relentless and the A9 is already starting to seem like an older machine...
martin on 31/8/09 9:07AM
[ Reply | Permalink | Report ]