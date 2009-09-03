Online RISC OS mag proposed

An anonymous editor has revealed he or she plans to produce an online quarterly magazine for RISC OS users. There will be no subscription charge as readers can instead pay per issue. The publication will be called Drag 'N Drop and downloadable in PDF format. Drobe has tried to contact the publisher, but there was no immediate reply: we were curious as to who was behind the venture, how much each issue will cost, what it will look like and why the decision to go for PDFs rather than a normal website of articles - this is beside the point of why should writers contribute to a completely new mag when there is a great alternative still going. Feel free to send in your screenshots and short assembler demos, though.

