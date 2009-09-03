Drobe :: The archives
About Drobe | Contact | RSS | Twitter | Tech docs | Downloads | BBC Micro

Online RISC OS mag proposed

Published: 3rd Sep 2009, 23:04:48 | Permalink | Printable

An anonymous editor has revealed he or she plans to produce an online quarterly magazine for RISC OS users. There will be no subscription charge as readers can instead pay per issue. The publication will be called Drag 'N Drop and downloadable in PDF format. Drobe has tried to contact the publisher, but there was no immediate reply: we were curious as to who was behind the venture, how much each issue will cost, what it will look like and why the decision to go for PDFs rather than a normal website of articles - this is beside the point of why should writers contribute to a completely new mag when there is a great alternative still going. Feel free to send in your screenshots and short assembler demos, though.

Click here to visit this news quickie

Previous: Beside Drobe, where else do you get your RISC OS news?
Next: Video: Prof Steve Furber on 8-bit Acorn days and beyond

Discussion

Viewing threaded comments | View comments unthreaded, listed by date | Skip to the end

Yes Archive is great, but I renewed on the 3rd of July , but still waiting for a copy when I emailed on the 19th Aug. Having a magaine or online may make it more current.

is a RISC OS UserHairy on 3/9/09 11:09PM
[ Reply | Permalink | Report ]

On August 28 I got an email from Archive editor Jim Nagel, in which he wrote: "I'm finally putting together Archive 22:4 in hope of getting it to printer after weekend." He has been juggling other editing projects.

is a RISC OS Userdiomus on 3/9/09 11:16PM
[ Reply | Permalink | Report ]

By "Anonymous", we mean Paul Stewart, yes? :)

is a RISC OS Userrjek on 3/9/09 11:21PM
[ Reply | Permalink | Report ]

Ah, forgot to mention that: Previous Drobe contributor Paul has registered the domain - [link] - but that doesn't mean he's necessarily the editor. Can't be jumping to conclusions :)

is a RISC OS Userdiomus on 3/9/09 11:32PM
[ Reply | Permalink | Report ]

It's exactly the kind of thing Paul would do >:) Anybody got a natural language analyser with a corpus of Paul's usenet postings to hand? :)

is a RISC OS Userrjek on 3/9/09 11:34PM
[ Reply | Permalink | Report ]

If the PDF has a frilly collar, it will be a dead give away.

is a RISC OS Userdruck on 4/9/09 12:37PM
[ Reply | Permalink | Report ]

"Drag"?

is a RISC OS UserAW on 4/9/09 1:16PM
[ Reply | Permalink | Report ]

Heh. Well, it is Paul, anyway.

is a RISC OS Userdiomus on 4/9/09 1:25PM
[ Reply | Permalink | Report ]

"Previous Drobe contributor" - you make it sound like I have not contributed anthing in ages :(

is a RISC OS Usersa110 on 4/9/09 9:07AM
[ Reply | Permalink | Report ]

Well "I'n in the throes of getting it off to the printer" on the 19th August. Still, good things come when waiting !

is a RISC OS UserHairy on 4/9/09 12:06AM
[ Reply | Permalink | Report ]

Please login before posting a comment. Use the form on the right to do so or create a free account.

Search the archives

Today's featured article

  • LCD monitors and RISC OS
    Shopping for TFT?
     25 comments, latest by skock on 9/4/04 1:23PM. Published: 13 Mar 2004

    • Random article

  • MW Software licenses full Artworks from CC
    Artworks undergoing "drastic changes" to bring it up to version 2
     7 comments, latest by AMS on 24/11/02 4:06PM. Published: 22 Nov 2002

    • Useful links

    News and media:
    IconbarMyRISCOSArcSiteRISCOScodeANSC.S.A.AnnounceArchiveQercusRiscWorldDrag'n'DropGAG-News

    Top developers:
    RISCOS LtdRISC OS OpenMW SoftwareR-CompAdvantage SixVirtualAcorn

    Dealers:
    CJE MicrosAPDLCastlea4X-AmpleLiquid SiliconWebmonster

    Usergroups:
    WROCCRONENKACCIRUGSASAUGROUGOLRONWUGMUGWAUGGAGRISCOS.be

    Useful:
    RISCOS.org.ukRISCOS.orgRISCOS.infoFilebaseChris Why's Acorn/RISC OS collectionNetSurf

    Non-RISC OS:
    The RegisterThe InquirerApple InsiderBBC NewsSky NewsGoogle Newsxkcddiodesign

    © 1999-2009 The Drobe Team. Some rights reserved, click here for more information
    Powered by MiniDrobeCMS, based on J4U | Statistics
    "This looks almost like another example of a RISC OS portal not wanting something made public"
    Page generated in 0.0911 seconds.