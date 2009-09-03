Video: Prof Steve Furber on 8-bit Acorn days and beyond

|
Video: Prof Steve Furber on 8-bit Acorn days and beyondBy Jason Fitzpatrick. Published: 3rd Sep 2009, 23:07:31 | Permalink | Printable
In an interview filmed at Manchester University on August 17, Prof Stephen Furber CBE talks about his involvement with the Mk14, how he became involved with Acorn Computers, the success of the BBC Micro, the development of the ARM processor and his latest project: SpiNNaker.
diomus on 4/9/09 9:48PM
