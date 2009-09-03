Video: Prof Steve Furber on 8-bit Acorn days and beyond

By Jason Fitzpatrick. Published: 3rd Sep 2009, 23:07:31 | Permalink | Printable

In an interview filmed at Manchester University on August 17, Prof Stephen Furber CBE talks about his involvement with the Mk14, how he became involved with Acorn Computers, the success of the BBC Micro, the development of the ARM processor and his latest project: SpiNNaker.

Click here to visit this news quickie

Previous: Online RISC OS mag proposed

Next: Tanks a lot! Double USB toy driver joy



Discussion

Please login before posting a comment. Use the form on the right to do so or create a free account.