Tanks a lot! Double USB toy driver joy

Published: 3rd Sep 2009, 23:30:56 | Permalink | Printable

RISC OS USB guru Dave Higton has released drivers for two remote-controlled gadgets: an 'executive mayhem' tank and a mini car. Get ready to order your armoured, missile-firing kit into position and destroy your office colleagues, or instead swap your computer's circuits for your own race track with a remote-controlled banger. The source code is available and the software should work on Simtec and Castle USB stacks.

Discussion

Are these easier to write than patching the block size limitation with USB storage devices?

is a RISC OS UserAW on 4/9/09 1:15PM
Why don't you find out for yourself and let us know how you got on?

is a RISC OS Userdiomus on 4/9/09 1:30PM
A lot easier, since one needs either digging deep into filecore, or a completely new driver structure needs to be written.

is a RISC OS Userhubersn on 4/9/09 2:06PM
AW: Hugely easier. Drivers like this are dead easy to write, and really I spend more time on the GUI than on the USB. Updating the USB parts for file storage should similarly be dead easy, but making the rest of the filing system deal with bigger block sizes is a much bigger challenge.

is a RISC OS Userdavehigton on 4/9/09 2:32PM
