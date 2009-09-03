Tanks a lot! Double USB toy driver joy

Published: 3rd Sep 2009, 23:30:56 | Permalink | Printable

RISC OS USB guru Dave Higton has released drivers for two remote-controlled gadgets: an 'executive mayhem' tank and a mini car. Get ready to order your armoured, missile-firing kit into position and destroy your office colleagues, or instead swap your computer's circuits for your own race track with a remote-controlled banger. The source code is available and the software should work on Simtec and Castle USB stacks.

Click here to visit this news quickie

Previous: Video: Prof Steve Furber on 8-bit Acorn days and beyond

Next: RISCOScode.com webzine publishes autumn issue



Discussion

Please login before posting a comment. Use the form on the right to do so or create a free account.