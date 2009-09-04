RISCOScode.com webzine publishes autumn issue

Published: 4th Sep 2009, 03:51:09 | Permalink | Printable

Drobe man Martin Hansen has updated his personal web publishing endeavour, RISCOScode.com, with a new issue for the autumn. It includes interviews with an organiser of the inaugural London RISC OS show, to be held in October 2009, and Richard Hallas, plus more bits and pieces. Go check it out. It's free.

Click here to visit this news quickie

Previous: Tanks a lot! Double USB toy driver joy

Next: In brief: Acorn World show this weekend



Discussion

Please login before posting a comment. Use the form on the right to do so or create a free account.