Drobe :: The archives
About Drobe | Contact | RSS | Twitter | Tech docs | Downloads | BBC Micro

RISCOScode.com webzine publishes autumn issue

Published: 4th Sep 2009, 03:51:09 | Permalink | Printable

Drobe man Martin Hansen has updated his personal web publishing endeavour, RISCOScode.com, with a new issue for the autumn. It includes interviews with an organiser of the inaugural London RISC OS show, to be held in October 2009, and Richard Hallas, plus more bits and pieces. Go check it out. It's free.

Click here to visit this news quickie

Previous: Tanks a lot! Double USB toy driver joy
Next: In brief: Acorn World show this weekend

Discussion

Viewing threaded comments | View comments unthreaded, listed by date | Skip to the end

looks like another good issue

is a RISC OS Usersa110 on 4/9/09 9:16AM
[ Reply | Permalink | Report ]

I love riscoscode and all those silly banners!

is a RISC OS Userhighlandcattle on 4/9/09 11:14AM
[ Reply | Permalink | Report ]

Amusing, even if it did take me 5 minutes to work out how to get to the next page and had to turn the brightness down on my monitor.

I have no idea what Richard Hallas is talking about his web site and NetSurf; it looks fine. Although I may need to beat him around the heat with his own nostril hairs for a) playing music at me without permission, and b) using fixed-position elements that destroy the performance of scrolling.

is a RISC OS Userrjek on 4/9/09 1:12PM
[ Reply | Permalink | Report ]

Please login before posting a comment. Use the form on the right to do so or create a free account.

Search the archives

Today's featured article

  • LCD monitors and RISC OS
    Shopping for TFT?
     25 comments, latest by skock on 9/4/04 1:23PM. Published: 13 Mar 2004

    • Random article

  • Simple pinball game released
    Ported to RISC OS by Alan Buckley
     Discuss this. Published: 12 Mar 2008

    • Useful links

    News and media:
    IconbarMyRISCOSArcSiteRISCOScodeANSC.S.A.AnnounceArchiveQercusRiscWorldDrag'n'DropGAG-News

    Top developers:
    RISCOS LtdRISC OS OpenMW SoftwareR-CompAdvantage SixVirtualAcorn

    Dealers:
    CJE MicrosAPDLCastlea4X-AmpleLiquid SiliconWebmonster

    Usergroups:
    WROCCRONENKACCIRUGSASAUGROUGOLRONWUGMUGWAUGGAGRISCOS.be

    Useful:
    RISCOS.org.ukRISCOS.orgRISCOS.infoFilebaseChris Why's Acorn/RISC OS collectionNetSurf

    Non-RISC OS:
    The RegisterThe InquirerApple InsiderBBC NewsSky NewsGoogle Newsxkcddiodesign

    © 1999-2009 The Drobe Team. Some rights reserved, click here for more information
    Powered by MiniDrobeCMS, based on J4U | Statistics
    "Perhaps drobe should just redirect people to riscos.org, so people get the real news"
    Page generated in 0.0624 seconds.