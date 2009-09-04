RISCOScode.com webzine publishes autumn issue

|
RISCOScode.com webzine publishes autumn issuePublished: 4th Sep 2009, 03:51:09 | Permalink | Printable
Drobe man Martin Hansen has updated his personal web publishing endeavour, RISCOScode.com, with a new issue for the autumn. It includes interviews with an organiser of the inaugural London RISC OS show, to be held in October 2009, and Richard Hallas, plus more bits and pieces. Go check it out. It's free.
