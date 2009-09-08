Drobe :: The archives
In brief: Acorn World show this weekend

Published: 8th Sep 2009, 00:24:35

Archive editor Jim Nagel summarises what to expect at the retro-themed show. Official website here [Update 2] A report by iconbar.com's Phil Mellor of the sell-out show is here - with pictures

I want to go but I do not have the time :( I live to far away. Hope it goes well, maybe then you will have another one and maybe I could go then.

is a RISC OS UserPete on 10/9/09 9:50AM
I'll be at a wedding this weekend so I can't make it. Any photos or news from the event would be welcome. Hope it goes well..

is a RISC OS Userdiomus on 10/9/09 2:38PM
Doh! The one show that I'm an interested in and that's within reasonable distance of me and I can't go.

is a RISC OS Userkillermike on 10/9/09 5:36PM
There will be a small subset of the exhibitors from Acorn World at the London Show, including Retro Software. [link]

ROUGOL have a stand at Acorn World, so all those who never make it far enough south to meet us, do drop by to say hello!

is a RISC OS Userhelpful on 11/9/09 2:47AM
I hope to be able to go but can I pay at the door? I have only seen info advanced ticket prices. Are the times are 10.00 to 1700?

is a RISC OS Userjlavallin on 11/9/09 8:50AM
[link]

"** ALL TICKETS FOR ACORN WORLD / RETRO REUNITED HAVE NOW BEEN SOLD **"

is a RISC OS Userflibble on 11/9/09 10:21AM
Errr "Sold Out" I've never heard of a show Selling Out before, One Acorn World show at the Novotel Hammersmith had to stop anyone entering until other people left. Is the 'Emley Suite' seriously small or maybe someone has missinterpreted the rules? Either way it sounds like it is going to be a success, well done.

is a RISC OS UserCJE on 11/9/09 11:02AM
That's disapointing, I hope that if there is another then a bigger venue is booked. An Acorn World show appears to attract a bigger audience.

is a RISC OS Userjlavallin on 11/9/09 8:20PM
Anybody go then?

is a RISC OS Userdruck on 14/9/09 1:23PM
Myself and Brian manned the ROGOUL stand on the Saturday. We were next to the Wakefield guys. Was a good show. Pleased I did not enter the raffle tho. Not sure what I would have done with the none functioning Arcade machine! Lord only knows how I would have transported it back to MK.

is a RISC OS Usersa110 on 14/9/09 7:40PM
I was there on Sunday for WROCC; it was much quieter than the Saturday (I'm told), but attendance still seemed good and at least we got to leave the stand.

I didn't catch all of Rob Sprowson's ROOL talk (I'm afraid lunch was more pressing), but the other two presentations (Steve Furber and Mel Pullen) were very good. Some interesting exhibits, too, even though I'm definitely not an 8-bit enthusiast.

I think TIB's report sums it all up. Thanks to the organisers -- it was a good day, both as an exhibitor and a visitor.

is a RISC OS Userstevef on 14/9/09 10:06PM
I think you mean ROUGOL :-)

[link]

Was a fun show to attend, glad I made the long journey. The Acorn World room actually seemed far more lively than the main room, with lots of chatter compared to people just sitting quietly playing a game.

The biggest buzz I saw in the main room was when someone completed the marathon on Track & Field - 3 hours of button bashing!

For those that missed the show, Dave Moore of Retro Software and others will be bringing a subset of Acorn World along to the RISC OS London Show.

[link]

is a RISC OS Userhelpful on 15/9/09 1:18PM
There's a good show report on TIB.

is a RISC OS Userlym on 14/9/09 4:25PM
On what? URLs!

is a RISC OS Userdruck on 14/9/09 11:10PM
The Iconbar. [link]

is a RISC OS Userrjek on 14/9/09 11:40PM
Looks like a great show, shame I couldn't go myself. Maybe next year...

is a RISC OS UserCharlie on 20/9/09 1:43PM
