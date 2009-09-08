In brief: Acorn World show this weekend

|
In brief: Acorn World show this weekendPublished: 8th Sep 2009, 00:24:35 | Permalink | Printable
Archive editor Jim Nagel summarises what to expect at the retro-themed show. Official website here [Update 2] A report by iconbar.com's Phil Mellor of the sell-out show is here - with pictures
diomus on 10/9/09 2:38PM
