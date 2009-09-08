'Threaded' Firefox for RISC OS build released to test

|
'Threaded' Firefox for RISC OS build released to testPublished: 8th Sep 2009, 00:33:49 | Permalink | Printable
An experimental build of the RISC OS port of Firefox that promises a smoother experience has been released for people to test. You'll need the latest 2.0.0.20 version and then replace its executable with the one from here. The technical bit: developer Peter Naulls has moved the browser's polling for user interaction into a separate thread to aid multitasking with the rest of the RISC OS desktop.
Click here to visit this news quickie
Previous: In brief: Acorn World show this weekend
Next: BBC4's Micro Men: an interview and review
DiscussionViewing threaded comments | View comments unthreaded, listed by date | Skip to the end
Please login before posting a comment. Use the form on the right to do so or create a free account.
rjek on 8/9/09 8:40PM
[ Reply | Permalink | Report ]
diomus on 9/9/09 12:21AM
[ Reply | Permalink | Report ]
That's easy, just look at the csa.announce and csa.programmer groups over the past six months
But a lot of those will be BASIC programmers. The number comfortable working with 100000 lines of C code will be rather fewer
helpful on 9/9/09 12:00PM
[ Reply | Permalink | Report ]
flibble on 9/9/09 12:14PM
[ Reply | Permalink | Report ]
AW on 9/9/09 1:16PM
[ Reply | Permalink | Report ]
I say again for you to ignore because you don't want to hear it; offer your own time rather than criticising others for having more interesting things to do.
rjek on 9/9/09 1:53PM
[ Reply | Permalink | Report ]
rjek on 9/9/09 12:34PM
[ Reply | Permalink | Report ]